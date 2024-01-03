Police have taped off an area in part of Halifax tonight.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Several police cars have been spotted on Haley Hill in Boothtown, near KFC and Lidl.

People have also been reporting an air ambulance in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As this photo – taken by Samantha Hoyle – shows, an area of the Lidl car park has been taped off by police.

Police outside Lidl in Boothtown this evening

We will update this story with more details when we get them.

Anyone with information about what happened should contact police on 101.

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.