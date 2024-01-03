News you can trust since 1853
Police in Boothtown: Air ambulance spotted and police tape off area near Lidl and KFC in part of Halifax tonight

Police have taped off an area in part of Halifax tonight.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 20:31 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 20:34 GMT
Several police cars have been spotted on Haley Hill in Boothtown, near KFC and Lidl.

People have also been reporting an air ambulance in the area.

As this photo – taken by Samantha Hoyle – shows, an area of the Lidl car park has been taped off by police.

Police outside Lidl in Boothtown this eveningPolice outside Lidl in Boothtown this evening
Police outside Lidl in Boothtown this evening

We will update this story with more details when we get them.

Anyone with information about what happened should contact police on 101.

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.