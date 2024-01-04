A pensioner has died after a crash in Boothtown in Halifax last night.

Police said they received a report of an accident in the Lidl car park, near KFC, on Haley Hill at 6.16pm.

The crash involved a Nissan Navara and a Kia Sportage.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The driver of the Navara, a 71-year-old man, was found a short distance away requiring urgent medical attention.

Police in the car park of Lidl in Halifax last night

"He was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

"No other injuries were reported.

"The incident is being treated as a suspected medical episode and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

As reported by the Courier last night, police and an air ambulance were spotted in the area.