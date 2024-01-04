Police in Boothtown: Elderly man dead after crash in part of Halifax that saw area near Lidl and KFC taped off
Police said they received a report of an accident in the Lidl car park, near KFC, on Haley Hill at 6.16pm.
The crash involved a Nissan Navara and a Kia Sportage.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The driver of the Navara, a 71-year-old man, was found a short distance away requiring urgent medical attention.
"He was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.
"No other injuries were reported.
"The incident is being treated as a suspected medical episode and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”
As reported by the Courier last night, police and an air ambulance were spotted in the area.
Police had also taped off an area of the car park.