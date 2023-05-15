Police in Boothtown update: Two men stabbed and two arrested as police guard Halifax house
Police have been outside a house in part of Halifax today (Monday) after two men were stabbed.
Officers have been standing at the front and back of the home on Woodside View, off Woodside Road in Boothtown, very near Woodside GPs Surgery.
Police have told the Courier they were called by paramedics to reports of a serious assault on Woodside Crescent shortly after 1.20am yesterday.
A man was taken to hospital with stab wounds. Officers say his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Officers were subsequently called to Calderdale Royal Infirmary after another man arrived there with stab wounds. He was treated for serious injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening, said police.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident and released pending further enquiries.
Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.