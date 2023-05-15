Police in Boothtown update: Two men stabbed and two arrested as police guard Halifax house

Officers have been standing at the front and back of the home on Woodside View, off Woodside Road in Boothtown, very near Woodside GPs Surgery.

Police have told the Courier they were called by paramedics to reports of a serious assault on Woodside Crescent shortly after 1.20am yesterday.

A man was taken to hospital with stab wounds. Officers say his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police on Woodside View in Boothtown, Halifax, today

Officers were subsequently called to Calderdale Royal Infirmary after another man arrived there with stab wounds. He was treated for serious injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening, said police.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident and released pending further enquiries.

