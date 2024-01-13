News you can trust since 1853
Police in Brighouse: Armed police called to Calderdale town today to reports of man with machete

Armed officers were scrambled to Brighouse today after reports of a man with a machete.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Jan 2024, 10:18 GMT
The specialist police team were called to Market Place at 2.56am after calls that a man had been threatened by another man armed with the weapon.

Several men were detained and searched but then released.

No injuries were reported.

Armed police were called out to Brighouse in the early hours of today
Armed police were called out to Brighouse in the early hours of today
Calderdale CID are continuing enquiries into what happened.

Anyone with information that might help them should contact officers by calling 101 or using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.