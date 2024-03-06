Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from Halifax and Calder Valley neighbourhood policing teams found more than 1,300 cannabis plants at the building.

Two men who were inside were arrested and charged and are due to appear in court today.

The neighbourhood policing teams, who worked with specialist officers on the raid, said: “On searching the premises, over 1,300 cannabis plants were found, with a valuation of approximately £1m.”