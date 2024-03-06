Police in Brighouse: Drugs farm worth £1m found and two men arrested after police raid in Calderdale
A police raid in Brighouse yesterday uncovered a drugs farm worth £1m.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from Halifax and Calder Valley neighbourhood policing teams found more than 1,300 cannabis plants at the building.
Two men who were inside were arrested and charged and are due to appear in court today.
The neighbourhood policing teams, who worked with specialist officers on the raid, said: “On searching the premises, over 1,300 cannabis plants were found, with a valuation of approximately £1m.”
Anyone with information or concerns about drugs can call police on 101.