Police in Brighouse: Four charged and in court today over drugs farm discovered in Calderdale

Four people are appearing in court today after a cannabis farm was uncovered in Brighouse.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Feb 2024, 10:34 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 10:37 GMT
Le Van Long, 31 of Bradford Road, Brighouse, Tuan Le Viet, 32 of Bradford Road, Brighouse, Phuong Nguygen, 20 of Bradford Road, Brighouse and a 16-year-old have all be charged with the production of cannabis.

All are due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court this morning.

As reported by the Courier, there was a large police presence in Brighouse on Tuesday after police carried out a raid on Bradford Road.

A large police presence was reported in Brighouse earlier this weekA large police presence was reported in Brighouse earlier this week
Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police 101.

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

