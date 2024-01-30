News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Police in Brighouse: Large police presence in Calderdale town today after raid uncovers cannabis farm

A large number of police officers have been reported in Brighouse today investigating a cannabis farm.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Jan 2024, 15:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers carried out a raid on Bradford Road this morning and made the drugs discovery.

Police are still there this afternoon carrying out enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police executed a warrant at premises on Bradford Road, Brighouse this morning and located a cannabis farm.

Most Popular
Police raided a property earlier todayPolice raided a property earlier today
Police raided a property earlier today

"Officers remain on scene and enquiries remain ongoing.”

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police 101.

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.