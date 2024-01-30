Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers carried out a raid on Bradford Road this morning and made the drugs discovery.

Police are still there this afternoon carrying out enquiries.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police executed a warrant at premises on Bradford Road, Brighouse this morning and located a cannabis farm.

"Officers remain on scene and enquiries remain ongoing.”

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police 101.

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.