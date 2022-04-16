Police in Calderdale offering to security mark bikes for free
Police are holding two bike-marking sessions in Calderdale in a bid to prevent thefts.
Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team are organising the sessions on Tuesday (April 19) where people can bring their bikes to get registered and security marked with BikeRegister for free.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "In the event that your bike is stolen, or someone attempts to steal it, by registering it and having it security marked, it will increase the chances of getting your bike back.
"Our Crime Prevention Officers will record the details of your bike and register it at the same time."
The events take place outside Todmorden Police Station between 10am and 11.30am and St George's Square in Hebden Bridge between 12.30pm and 2pm.
You do not need an appointment to turn up, it will work on a first come, first served basis.
The officers will also be happy to answer questions and give advice about other crime prevention issues.