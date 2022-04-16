Police in Calderdale offering to security mark bikes for free

Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team are organising the sessions on Tuesday (April 19) where people can bring their bikes to get registered and security marked with BikeRegister for free.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "In the event that your bike is stolen, or someone attempts to steal it, by registering it and having it security marked, it will increase the chances of getting your bike back.

"Our Crime Prevention Officers will record the details of your bike and register it at the same time."

The sessions will take place on Tuesday

The events take place outside Todmorden Police Station between 10am and 11.30am and St George's Square in Hebden Bridge between 12.30pm and 2pm.

You do not need an appointment to turn up, it will work on a first come, first served basis.