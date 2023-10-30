News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way

Police in Calderdale seize two uninsured vehicles and issue more than 20 tickets to drivers taking part in unofficial car meet

Police in Calderdale seized two vehicles in the lower valley over the weekend due to the drivers not having valid insurance.
By Tom Scargill
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers were also called to a car meet where more than 20 tickets were issued to drivers for contravening local traffic orders. These orders are put in place to prevent these types of meetings taking place.

West Yorkshire Police say they do not tolerate unofficial car meets in Calderdale and will take swift action.