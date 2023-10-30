Police in Calderdale seize two uninsured vehicles and issue more than 20 tickets to drivers taking part in unofficial car meet
Police in Calderdale seized two vehicles in the lower valley over the weekend due to the drivers not having valid insurance.
Officers were also called to a car meet where more than 20 tickets were issued to drivers for contravening local traffic orders. These orders are put in place to prevent these types of meetings taking place.
West Yorkshire Police say they do not tolerate unofficial car meets in Calderdale and will take swift action.