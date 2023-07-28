News you can trust since 1853
Police in Elland last night: Armed police and police aeroplane spotted after men with guns reported in Elland

Police were called out to Elland last night (Thursday) after reports of men with guns.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Jul 2023, 09:06 BST- 1 min read

Residents reported seeing armed police and six police cars in the Park Road area. A National Police Air Service plane was also spotted circling.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said they were called out at 8.22pm after reported of men “in possession of firearms”.

“Two men were arrested in a nearby wooded area,” the spokesperson said. “Enquiries are ongoing.”

Police were called last night to the Park Road area of EllandPolice were called last night to the Park Road area of Elland
Anyone with information or footage that might help police with their investigation should call them on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.