Residents reported seeing armed police and six police cars in the Park Road area. A National Police Air Service plane was also spotted circling.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said they were called out at 8.22pm after reported of men “in possession of firearms”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two men were arrested in a nearby wooded area,” the spokesperson said. “Enquiries are ongoing.”

Police were called last night to the Park Road area of Elland

Anyone with information or footage that might help police with their investigation should call them on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.