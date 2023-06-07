News you can trust since 1853
Police in Elland last night update: Arrest after man with a gun reported in the street

Police were called to Elland last night (Tuesday) after a man was seen with a gun.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:42 BST- 1 min read

As reported by the Courier, five police cars were reportedly seen and the police helicopter was heard circling.

Police have today said they were deployed at 9pm after a report of a man seen with a firearm on Catherine Street.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested who remains in custody at this time.

Police were called to Catherine StreetPolice were called to Catherine Street
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “There is no suggestion of any injuries or damage being caused in this incident.”

Anyone with information that might help police with their investigation should call police on 101.

