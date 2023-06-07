As reported by the Courier, five police cars were reportedly seen and the police helicopter was heard circling.

Police have today said they were deployed at 9pm after a report of a man seen with a firearm on Catherine Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 21-year-old man has been arrested who remains in custody at this time.

Police were called to Catherine Street

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “There is no suggestion of any injuries or damage being caused in this incident.”