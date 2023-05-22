Police in Elland today: Two arrested after car fails to stop for police and crashes in Elland
Two people were arrested after a car failed to stop for police and crashed in Elland.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd May 2023, 19:15 BST- 1 min read
The accident happened on Elland Bridge between 4pm and 5pm today (Monday).
Long queues were reported in and around Elland town centre while police dealt with the crash
We will update this story with more details when we have them.
Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or contact officers using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.