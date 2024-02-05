Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team made the stop in the Town ward – which covers the town centre, Siddal and Southowram – on Saturday night.

They had received calls from concerned residents.

"Officers stopped the car and found the driver to be over three times the legal drink drive limit,” they posted.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police made the stop on Saturday night in Halifax

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What is more concerning was the male, along with his partner, find it acceptable to drink drive but to also have their young children in the vehicle.”

The driver was arrested and charged with drink driving.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.