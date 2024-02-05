News you can trust since 1853
Police in Halifax: Driver stopped in Halifax 'more than three times over the drink drive limit' with his three kids in the car

Police say they stopped a driver in Halifax who was more than three times over the drink drive limit and had his three children in the car.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Feb 2024, 12:15 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 12:15 GMT
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team made the stop in the Town ward – which covers the town centre, Siddal and Southowram – on Saturday night.

They had received calls from concerned residents.

"Officers stopped the car and found the driver to be over three times the legal drink drive limit,” they posted.

Police made the stop on Saturday night in HalifaxPolice made the stop on Saturday night in Halifax
"What is more concerning was the male, along with his partner, find it acceptable to drink drive but to also have their young children in the vehicle.”

The driver was arrested and charged with drink driving.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.