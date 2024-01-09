News you can trust since 1853
Police in Halifax find SWORD in BMW's footwell after driver scarpers with his dog

Police discovered a sword in the footwell of a BMW parked up in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Jan 2024, 09:00 GMT
Officers said they were on Keighley Road in Ovenden on Friday when they saw the car.

They said the driver had “parked up hastily, removed a dog from the rear seat and quickly disappeared”.

A check on the BMW showed it to be uninsured, declared off the road and had expired MOT.

The sword found in the BMW in Halifax

When police searched the car, they found a small sword in the footwell behind the front passenger seat.

The car and the sword have been seized and police are now hunting the driver.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101.