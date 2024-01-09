Police in Halifax find SWORD in BMW's footwell after driver scarpers with his dog

Police discovered a sword in the footwell of a BMW parked up in Halifax.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers said they were on Keighley Road in Ovenden on Friday when they saw the car.

They said the driver had “parked up hastily, removed a dog from the rear seat and quickly disappeared”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A check on the BMW showed it to be uninsured, declared off the road and had expired MOT.

The sword found in the BMW in Halifax

When police searched the car, they found a small sword in the footwell behind the front passenger seat.

The car and the sword have been seized and police are now hunting the driver.