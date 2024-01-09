Police in Halifax find SWORD in BMW's footwell after driver scarpers with his dog
Police discovered a sword in the footwell of a BMW parked up in Halifax.
Officers said they were on Keighley Road in Ovenden on Friday when they saw the car.
They said the driver had “parked up hastily, removed a dog from the rear seat and quickly disappeared”.
A check on the BMW showed it to be uninsured, declared off the road and had expired MOT.
When police searched the car, they found a small sword in the footwell behind the front passenger seat.
The car and the sword have been seized and police are now hunting the driver.
Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101.