Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said they found more than 200 wraps of Class A drugs when they searched the car in the Park Ward.

They said: “Whilst seizing it, some 25 to 30 of the locals were not too happy and started to cause issues for officers at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Quick call for some assistance and one of our furry four-legged friends attends with his driver

Some of the drugs found when police stopped a car in Halifax last night

"Surprisingly, when he got out to ‘talk’ no one stuck around.”

They said the car and drugs were seized and enquiries are ongoing.