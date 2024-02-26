News you can trust since 1853
Police in Halifax last night: Police dog called in after more than 20 people take issue with police stopping car in Halifax and finding hundreds of Class A drug wraps

Extra officers and a police dog were called in after a crowd of people took issue with police stopping a car and finding drugs in Halifax last night.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Feb 2024, 10:41 GMT
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said they found more than 200 wraps of Class A drugs when they searched the car in the Park Ward.

They said: “Whilst seizing it, some 25 to 30 of the locals were not too happy and started to cause issues for officers at the scene.

"Quick call for some assistance and one of our furry four-legged friends attends with his driver

Some of the drugs found when police stopped a car in Halifax last night

"Surprisingly, when he got out to ‘talk’ no one stuck around.”

They said the car and drugs were seized and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.