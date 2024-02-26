Police in Halifax last night: Police dog called in after more than 20 people take issue with police stopping car in Halifax and finding hundreds of Class A drug wraps
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said they found more than 200 wraps of Class A drugs when they searched the car in the Park Ward.
They said: “Whilst seizing it, some 25 to 30 of the locals were not too happy and started to cause issues for officers at the scene.
"Quick call for some assistance and one of our furry four-legged friends attends with his driver
"Surprisingly, when he got out to ‘talk’ no one stuck around.”
They said the car and drugs were seized and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.