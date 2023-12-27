News you can trust since 1853
Police in Halifax: Man rushed to hospital after being found with stab wounds in part of Halifax

A man was taken to hospital after being found stabbed in Halifax yesterday.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 27th Dec 2023, 16:50 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 16:54 GMT
Police were called to Turner Avenue North in Illingworth at 9.54am to reports of a man with stab wounds outside a house.

He was taken to hospital for treatment. Police described his injuries as “not believed to be life-threatening”.

Detectives say they are investigating the incident as an affray.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
They taped off the area yesterday while investigations were carried out of the scene.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information that may help police is asked to contact them by calling 101.

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting crime reference 13230709785.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.