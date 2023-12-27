A man was taken to hospital after being found stabbed in Halifax yesterday.

Police were called to Turner Avenue North in Illingworth at 9.54am to reports of a man with stab wounds outside a house.

He was taken to hospital for treatment. Police described his injuries as “not believed to be life-threatening”.

Detectives say they are investigating the incident as an affray.

Police are appealing for witnesses

They taped off the area yesterday while investigations were carried out of the scene.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information that may help police is asked to contact them by calling 101.

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting crime reference 13230709785.