Police in Halifax on Saturday night: Man rushed to hospital after being attacked in Halifax pub's toilets

A man was seriously hurt when he was attacked in a Halifax pub’s toilets.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Jun 2023, 18:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 18:36 BST

Police believe the victim was assaulted in The Barum Top on Rawson Street at around 10pm on Saturday.

He suffered serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Calderdale District CID is urging anyone with information about what happened to call them on 101 or use the the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting 13230351073.

The attack happened on Saturday nightThe attack happened on Saturday night
Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

