Officers are investigating after a brawl broke out on Commerical Street in the early hours of Sunday.

While reviewing footage of the affray, they think they have spotted a man who suffered injuries to his face.

They are keen to speak to him and ensure he was not seriously injured.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “No one indicated to attending officers that they were a victim and detectives investigating this incident are keen to make sure that the male was not seriously hurt.

"Two males arrested in connection with this incident have been bailed pending further enquiries.”