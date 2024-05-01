Police in Halifax: Search for unknown victim who may have been seriously hurt in Halifax town centre brawl

Police are looking for a man who may have been hurt during a fight in Halifax town centre.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st May 2024, 16:50 BST
Officers are investigating after a brawl broke out on Commerical Street in the early hours of Sunday.

While reviewing footage of the affray, they think they have spotted a man who suffered injuries to his face.

They are keen to speak to him and ensure he was not seriously injured.

Police are keen to speak to the man who may have been injured

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “No one indicated to attending officers that they were a victim and detectives investigating this incident are keen to make sure that the male was not seriously hurt.

"Two males arrested in connection with this incident have been bailed pending further enquiries.”

The victim or anyone who has information that might help police investigating the incident, which happened at around 4.15am on April 28, should contact Calderdale District Investigation Team by calling 101 or by using the livechat on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13240225800.