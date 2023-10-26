News you can trust since 1853
Police in Halifax today: Halifax Tesco store shuts suddenly and police spotted parked up in the car park

A Tesco in Halifax shut has unexpectedly and police have been seen in the car park.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 12:42 BST
The Tesco Express on Free School Lane has signs up in the glass doors saying it is closed this morning.

A police crime investigations van and a police car have been spotted in the car park.

Police have told the Courier officers they were there to investigate a break-in.

Police have been spotted parked up at the Halifax store and it is shut this morning

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 3am this morning, police were notified of an intruder alarm at the Tesco store on Free School Lane, Halifax.

"Officers attended and found damage to a window and initial enquiries suggest suspects had entered the premise through the window.

“Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Anyone with information that might help police should call 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting reference 13230594323.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.