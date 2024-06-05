Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 1,000 drugs plants have been seized after a raid in Halifax today.

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team, working with West Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Team, executed a warrant at an industrial premises in the Park ward earlier.

As well as finding hundreds of cannabis plants, officers arrested a man from inside.

Enquiries ongoing.

