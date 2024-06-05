Police in Halifax today: Hundreds of cannabis plants discovered after drugs raid in Halifax
and live on Freeview channel 276
More than 1,000 drugs plants have been seized after a raid in Halifax today.
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team, working with West Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Team, executed a warrant at an industrial premises in the Park ward earlier.
As well as finding hundreds of cannabis plants, officers arrested a man from inside.
Enquiries ongoing.
Anyone with information or concerns about drugs or other crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.