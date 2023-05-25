News you can trust since 1853
Police in Halifax today: Man taken to hospital after being hit by car at The Woolshops in Halifax town centre

Police were called to The Woolshops car park today after a man was hit by a car.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th May 2023, 17:51 BST

Officers were deployed to the car park on Charles Street at 2.08pm today (Thursday).

A man was taken to hospital with injuries described by police as serious but not life-threatening.

Anyone who saw what happened should call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Police were called earlier today
