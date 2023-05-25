Police in Halifax today: Man taken to hospital after being hit by car at The Woolshops in Halifax town centre
Police were called to The Woolshops car park today after a man was hit by a car.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th May 2023, 17:51 BST- 1 min read
Officers were deployed to the car park on Charles Street at 2.08pm today (Thursday).
A man was taken to hospital with injuries described by police as serious but not life-threatening.
Anyone who saw what happened should call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.