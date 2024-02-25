News you can trust since 1853
Police taped off a Halifax town centre for several hours today.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Feb 2024, 16:27 GMT
Silver Street was shut from the early hours of this morning until earlier this afternoon.

The Courier understands detectives were carrying out investigations after an attack on a young woman that happened last night.

Anyone with information about what happened is being urged to call police on 101 or contact detectives by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.