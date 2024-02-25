Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Silver Street was shut from the early hours of this morning until earlier this afternoon.

The Courier understands detectives were carrying out investigations after an attack on a young woman that happened last night.

Anyone with information about what happened is being urged to call police on 101 or contact detectives by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.