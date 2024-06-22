Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three men were injured after violence erupted in Halifax town centre this morning.

Several roads have been sealed off and one man was attacked by another with a glass bottle.

Police were called to Commercial Street at 1.20am to the glass bottle attack and a 26-year old was taken to hospital with a puncture wound to his neck.

His injuries have been described as “serious but not life-threatening” by police.

Officers believe the incident started on Clare Road, continuing onto Wards End and ending on Commercial Street.

A large police scene was initially put in place in the area, with several streets taped off.

Road closures are still in place this morning at the junction of Clare Road and New Road while investigations continue.

Two other men were also hurt – a 38-year-old man who suffered injuries to his face and leg and a 52-year-old man who suffered a facial injury.

Both these men have received hospital treatment and been discharged.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in custody.

Detectives from Calderdale District CID are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them via the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240335222.