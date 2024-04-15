Police in Halifax town centre: Hate crime arrest in Halifax after police called to town centre restaurant
A man was arrested on suspicion of hate crime after police were called to a Halifax restaurant on Saturday night.
Officers were called to Julio’s on Princess Street at around 7.38pm to a report of an ongoing public order incident.
A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of assault, hate crime and resisting arrest.
He was later released on police bail.
Police say enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information that might help with the police’s investigation should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.