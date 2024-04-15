Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to Julio’s on Princess Street at around 7.38pm to a report of an ongoing public order incident.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of assault, hate crime and resisting arrest.

He was later released on police bail.

Police were called the restaurant in Halifax on Saturday night

Police say enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information that might help with the police’s investigation should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.