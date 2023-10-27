Police in Halifax town centre: Three arrested after drugs raid at beauty salon in Halifax town centre today
Police have arrested three people after discovering a cannabis farm at a Halifax town centre beauty salon.
Officers from Calderdale Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out the raid at Spa Beauty Nails on Commercial Street this morning (Friday).
Inside, they found the drugs growing.
Two women – aged 26 and 33 – and a 35-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis.
Police say enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information that might help the police’s investigation should call them on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.