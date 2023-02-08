News you can trust since 1853
Police in Halifax town centre update: Arrest after man on roof for nearly five hours

A man has been arrested after part of Halifax town centre was taped off yesterday (Tuesday).

By Sarah Fitton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

A police negotiator and paramedics were deployed to New Road after a man was reported on a roof at 2.20pm.

He was up there for nearly five hours.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were in attendance at an address on New Road, Halifax yesterday afternoon, when a male climbed onto the roof of a property.

Police on New Road yesterday
"Emergency services attended, including the force negotiator, and the incident was brought to a safe conclusion at around 7pm.”

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences and is in police custody.

