Police in Halifax: Woman's medical emergency leads to Halifax street being taped off by police
As reported by the Courier last night, Rookery Lane, off Salterhebble Hill, was closed for several hours.
Police have now said it was after a woman was treated for a medical emergency.
It is understood the incident is not being treated as suspicious.
The street reopened just after 7pm.
