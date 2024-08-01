Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A medical emergency meant police sealed off a Halifax street yesterday.

As reported by the Courier last night, Rookery Lane, off Salterhebble Hill, was closed for several hours.

Police have now said it was after a woman was treated for a medical emergency.

It is understood the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

The street reopened just after 7pm.

If you have any information or concerns about crime in your area, you can call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.