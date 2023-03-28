The “incidents of disorder” all happened yesterday afternoon (Monday) in broad daylight.

A van was damaged in Claremount Close in Boothtown and a house in Oakdale Close in Ovenden was also damaged.

Cars are understood to have been set on fire in Height Road in Hebden Bridge and Hunter Hill Road in Mixenden.

Police are investigating

Police believe all the incidents could be linked.

As spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this investigation and enquiries are continuing.”

Anyone with information about any of the attacks is asked to contact Calderdale District CID on 101 or via the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13230171428.