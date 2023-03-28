News you can trust since 1853
Police in Halifax yesterday: Detectives probe string of arson attacks and damage to van and house in Halifax and Hebden Bridge

Detectives are investigating a series of damage and arson attacks in Halifax and Hebden Bridge yesterday.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Mar 2023, 18:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 18:12 BST

The “incidents of disorder” all happened yesterday afternoon (Monday) in broad daylight.

A van was damaged in Claremount Close in Boothtown and a house in Oakdale Close in Ovenden was also damaged.

Cars are understood to have been set on fire in Height Road in Hebden Bridge and Hunter Hill Road in Mixenden.

Police are investigating
Police believe all the incidents could be linked.

As spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this investigation and enquiries are continuing.”

Anyone with information about any of the attacks is asked to contact Calderdale District CID on 101 or via the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13230171428.

Information can also be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or visiting the charity’s website.

