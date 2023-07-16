Police in Halifax yesterday: Officers discover 100 cannabis plants growing at building in Halifax
Police uncovered a cannabis farm in Halifax yesterday (Saturday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Jul 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read
Officers were on their way to the address in the Park ward in the early hours on yesterday on “arrest enquiries” when they saw three men who they said “seemed to be there doing their own enquiries at the address”,
The three men ran off as police approached.
Once inside the building, police found 100 cannabis plants growing as well as around 2kg of cropped cannabis bud.
They say enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact police via the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.