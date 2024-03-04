Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man in his 20s was taken for treatment after police were called to Silver Street at 5.16am on Saturday to a report of a fight.

A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of assault. They have been released on bail.

A police cordon was in place on Saturday while detectives investigated.

Anyone with information should contact police

Anyone who can help police with their enquiries should call Calderdale CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13240116921.

The Courier reported the previous weekend how police had taped off Silver Street after police were called there in the early hours of Sunday, February 24 to reports of a brawl outside a bar.

A 23-year-old woman was taken to hospital.

Just hours before – on the Saturday night - police had been called to Silver Street to an attack on an 18-year-old woman.