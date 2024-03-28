Police in Holywell Green: Man arrested and three dogs seized after Greater Manchester Police raid in village near Halifax as part of organised crime gang investigation
Police arrested a man and seized three dogs after a raid in Holywell Green.
Greater Manchester Police carried out the raid with officers from West Yorkshire Police on Tuesday morning as part of an investigation into a suspected organised crime gang thought to be involved in large-scale commercial burglaries.
The 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and two counts of handling stolen goods.
Three dogs, suspected by police to have been neglected, were seized and passed to the RSPCA.
Several high-value vehicles were also seized.