Bomb experts have carried out a controlled explosion after a suspicious object was found in Halifax today.

Police say the object was found inside a house they were searching on Keighley Road in Illingworth this morning.

Specialist army officers have now carried out a controlled explosion to dispose of the object.

Police set up a cordon in part of Illingworth earlier today

Residents in the area have reported hearing an explosion, with one saying their house was shaken by the force of the detonation.

As reported by the Courier earlier, the bomb squad was called to Illingworth this morning after the object was discovered.

People living nearby were asked to temporarily leave their homes and a 100m cordon was set up in Natty Lane and Keighley Road between Cobblestones Drive and Illingworth Road.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A suspicious object has now been safely disposed of following an operation in Illingworth.

Police in Illingworth today

"Police had located a potentially suspicious object inside the house on Keighley Road, Illingworth, while conducting forensic searches as part of an investigation into firearms offences.

"Specialist army colleagues have now carried out the controlled destruction of the object in a sealed area outside of the property.

"A cordon which had been put in place for resident’s safety is being reviewed and will be taken down as soon as possible.”

Inspector Ryan Stockton, of Calderdale Police, said: “I want to thank residents for their understanding and patience while this operation was carried out.

"I also want to apologise for any disruption it may have caused.

“The deployment of specialist resources may understandably have caused some concern but it is entirely normal for them to attend in such operations in order to take every possible precaution to ensure public safety.

“A suspicious object found at the property has now been safely disposed of and we are reviewing the cordon with an aim to take it down as soon as possible.