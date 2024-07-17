Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has made her first appearance before a crown court judge this morning accused of attempted murder after an incident in Halifax.

The 51-year-old, who cannot be identified at this stage to protect the identity of the victim, was arrested last month after a young male suffered serious injuries in Illingworth.

The woman appeared before Judge Jonathan Rose at Bradford Crown Court today via a prison video link after she was remanded in custody by magistrates in June.

During a 20-minute hearing, the defendant was not asked to enter her pleas to the charges of attempted murder and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

The judge was told that the woman was due to be assessed by a psychiatrist and he fixed a five-day trial to start on December 16 this year.

A further crown court hearing is also due to take on November 29.

Judge Rose confirmed that the defendant would have to remain in custody.