Police in Illingworth: Woman in court today charged with attempted murder after young male hurt in Halifax

By Court Reporter
Published 17th Jul 2024, 11:06 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2024, 11:06 BST
A woman has made her first appearance before a crown court judge this morning accused of attempted murder after an incident in Halifax.

The 51-year-old, who cannot be identified at this stage to protect the identity of the victim, was arrested last month after a young male suffered serious injuries in Illingworth.

The woman appeared before Judge Jonathan Rose at Bradford Crown Court today via a prison video link after she was remanded in custody by magistrates in June.

During a 20-minute hearing, the defendant was not asked to enter her pleas to the charges of attempted murder and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

She appeared at Bradford Crown Court this morningShe appeared at Bradford Crown Court this morning
The judge was told that the woman was due to be assessed by a psychiatrist and he fixed a five-day trial to start on December 16 this year.

A further crown court hearing is also due to take on November 29.

Judge Rose confirmed that the defendant would have to remain in custody.

