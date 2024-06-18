Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman in her 50s has been arrested after an attack in Halifax.

Police were called to Illingworth Road in Illingworth at 10.25am yesterday to a report of a man who had been found injured.

Officers established he had been assaulted and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives investigating the attack have arrested a woman in her 50s and say enquiries are ongoing.

Police were called yesterday morning

Illingworth Road was taped off yesterday while investigations were carried out.

Anyone who saw what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.