Police in King Cross: Two rushed to hospital with serious injuries and extra police patrols after mass brawl in Halifax last night
Police received several calls just before 7pm yesterday reporting a fight on Rhondda Place in King Cross involving “a large number of males”.
They understand around 30 people were at the fracas.
Officers were then told the fight was continuing onto Mile Cross Road and Westbury Place.
When police arrived, they found two men with serious injuries who were taken to hospital.
Four men – two both aged 21 and two aged 34 and 38 – were arrested at the scene.
Detective Inspector David Armstrong, of Calderdale District Police, said: “We are continuing to investigate and understand the circumstances of what took place yesterday evening.
“Officers are conducting additional high visibility patrols in the area to offer reassurance to those locally, whilst enquiries continue.
“We understand there were around 30 people present and several witnesses to the incident.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with CCTV or video footage captured before, during or after the affray.”
Anyone with information that might help with the police’s enquiries, who has not yet spoken with detectives, is asked to contact Calderdale CID by using the live chat function on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 13240185603.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.
