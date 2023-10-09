News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Police in Lee Mount: More than 1,500 Class A pills seized as police carry out County Lines drugs raid in part of Halifax

Police uncovered between 1,500 and 2,000 Class A pills after carrying out a County Lines drugs raid in Halifax today.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Oct 2023, 20:50 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 22:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team made the find at an address in Lee Mount.

They said the raid was part of a national week of action against County Lines drug dealing – where illegal drugs are transported from one area to another, usually by children or vulnerable people who are coerced into it by gangs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ‘County Line’ is the mobile phone line used to take the orders of drugs.

Most Popular
The raid was part of a national week of action against County Lines drug dealingThe raid was part of a national week of action against County Lines drug dealing
The raid was part of a national week of action against County Lines drug dealing

Police said the illegal pills “would have been destined for the streets of Halifax”.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.