Police in Lee Mount: More than 1,500 Class A pills seized as police carry out County Lines drugs raid in part of Halifax
Police uncovered between 1,500 and 2,000 Class A pills after carrying out a County Lines drugs raid in Halifax today.
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team made the find at an address in Lee Mount.
They said the raid was part of a national week of action against County Lines drug dealing – where illegal drugs are transported from one area to another, usually by children or vulnerable people who are coerced into it by gangs.
The ‘County Line’ is the mobile phone line used to take the orders of drugs.
Police said the illegal pills “would have been destined for the streets of Halifax”.
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.