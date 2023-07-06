News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Police in Lee Mount today: Police called to armed robbery in part of Halifax

Detectives are investigating an armed robbery in Halifax today (Thursday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Jul 2023, 17:41 BST- 1 min read

Officers were called to the incident on Lee Mount Road at 1.59pm.

There have been reports of a heavy police presence in the area this afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We will update this story with more details when we have them.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses
Most Popular

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact police via 101 quoting log 911 of July 6.

Read More
A58 crash: George Ezra fans face big delays after crash shuts major road in and ...