Police in Lee Mount today: Police called to armed robbery in part of Halifax
Detectives are investigating an armed robbery in Halifax today (Thursday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Jul 2023, 17:41 BST- 1 min read
Officers were called to the incident on Lee Mount Road at 1.59pm.
There have been reports of a heavy police presence in the area this afternoon.
We will update this story with more details when we have them.
Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact police via 101 quoting log 911 of July 6.