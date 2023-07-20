News you can trust since 1853
Police in Lee Mount today: Police launch search after report of man with knife in Halifax this afternoon

Police were called to part of Halifax today after a reported sighting of a man carrying a knife.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read

Officers were called to the Shroggs Road area of Lee Mount at about 2.40pm today (Thursday).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said officers conducted a full search of the area but no one was found matching the man’s description.

The spokesperson said: “Officers attended and mounted a full search of the area.

The man was reported in Lee Mount in Halifax this afternoonThe man was reported in Lee Mount in Halifax this afternoon
"No further calls were received regarding the matter and nobody was sighted matching the suspect’s description.”

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.