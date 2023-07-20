Police in Lee Mount today: Police launch search after report of man with knife in Halifax this afternoon
Officers were called to the Shroggs Road area of Lee Mount at about 2.40pm today (Thursday).
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said officers conducted a full search of the area but no one was found matching the man’s description.
The spokesperson said: “Officers attended and mounted a full search of the area.
"No further calls were received regarding the matter and nobody was sighted matching the suspect’s description.”
