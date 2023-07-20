Officers were called to the Shroggs Road area of Lee Mount at about 2.40pm today (Thursday).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said officers conducted a full search of the area but no one was found matching the man’s description.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: “Officers attended and mounted a full search of the area.

The man was reported in Lee Mount in Halifax this afternoon

"No further calls were received regarding the matter and nobody was sighted matching the suspect’s description.”

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.