Lynda Brown was working at Brown’s News – the shop she has run with her husband Stephen for the past 20 years – when the gang attacked just before 2pm.

She said there were three of them and they were carrying machetes.

Lynda, who lives at the shop on Lee Mount Road, ran into the kitchen and locked the door before calling her husband, who was upstairs.

Police are investigating

By the time he came down, the trio had fled. Thankfully no one was hurt and nothing was taken, said Lynda.

"I’ve been here 20 years and we’ve only had one other similar incident about two years ago,” she said.

"They came in and said they wanted everything.

"I ran into the kitchen and locked the door.

"I’m a bit shaken but doing OK.”

People have been posting about how brave Lynda was on social media.

One said: “It must have been terrifying, you handled it perfectly.

"Well done and I hope you soon feel back to normal. Lets hope they catch them and lock them up for a long time.”

Another posted: “How scary, you are very brave. Hope your’re OK and not too shaken up.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call Calderdale CID on 101 or contact them by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

