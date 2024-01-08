An air ambulance has been spotted in Mixenden in Halifax today.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A large police presence has also been reported in the area, including on Hambleton Drive and High Lees Road.

We will update this story with more details as we get them.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can contact police by calling 101.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and the air ambulance have been spotted in Mixenden

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers can also be contacted using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.