Police in Mixenden: Air ambulance spotted and large police presence reported in part of Halifax today

An air ambulance has been spotted in Mixenden in Halifax today.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Jan 2024, 13:32 GMT
A large police presence has also been reported in the area, including on Hambleton Drive and High Lees Road.

We will update this story with more details as we get them.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can contact police by calling 101.

Police and the air ambulance have been spotted in MixendenPolice and the air ambulance have been spotted in Mixenden
Officers can also be contacted using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can be passed on anonymously via the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or by visiting the charity’s website.