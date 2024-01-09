Police have confirmed that the driver of a vehicle that hit a building in Mixenden, Halifax, yesterday died.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As reported by the Courier, police and an air ambulance were called to High Lees Road yesterday lunchtime after a vehicle crashed into a building.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has today said: “Police were called at 12.27pm yesterday to a report of a one vehicle collision on High Lees Road, Mixenden.

"The vehicle had been in collision with a building.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Mixenden yesterday lunchtime

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The driver received medical treatment but was pronounced deceased.

"This is being treated as a medical incident and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”