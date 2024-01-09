News you can trust since 1853
Police in Mixenden: Tragedy as driver of vehicle that crashed into building in Halifax yesterday confirmed dead

Police have confirmed that the driver of a vehicle that hit a building in Mixenden, Halifax, yesterday died.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Jan 2024, 12:15 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 13:20 GMT
As reported by the Courier, police and an air ambulance were called to High Lees Road yesterday lunchtime after a vehicle crashed into a building.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has today said: “Police were called at 12.27pm yesterday to a report of a one vehicle collision on High Lees Road, Mixenden.

"The vehicle had been in collision with a building.

Police were called to Mixenden yesterday lunchtimePolice were called to Mixenden yesterday lunchtime
"The driver received medical treatment but was pronounced deceased.

"This is being treated as a medical incident and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Police taped off High Lees Road yesterday while initial investigations were carried out.