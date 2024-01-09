Police in Mixenden: Tragedy as driver of vehicle that crashed into building in Halifax yesterday confirmed dead
and live on Freeview channel 276
As reported by the Courier, police and an air ambulance were called to High Lees Road yesterday lunchtime after a vehicle crashed into a building.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has today said: “Police were called at 12.27pm yesterday to a report of a one vehicle collision on High Lees Road, Mixenden.
"The vehicle had been in collision with a building.
"The driver received medical treatment but was pronounced deceased.
"This is being treated as a medical incident and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Police taped off High Lees Road yesterday while initial investigations were carried out.