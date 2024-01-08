Police and an air ambulance have been called to Halifax after a vehicle hit a building.

Road closures are in place on and around High Lees Road in Mixenden after the accident thought to have happened at lunchtime.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at a serious road traffic collision involving a vehicle that has collided with a building on High Lees Road, Halifax.

"Road closures are in place as enquiries are ongoing.”

Police and the air ambulance have been spotted in Mixenden

As reported by the Courier earlier, a large police presence has been reported in Mixenden as well as the air ambulance.

We will update this story with more details as we get them.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can contact police by calling 101.

Officers can also be contacted using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.