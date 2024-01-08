Police in Mixenden update: Air ambulance and police called after vehicle crashes into building in Halifax
Road closures are in place on and around High Lees Road in Mixenden after the accident thought to have happened at lunchtime.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at a serious road traffic collision involving a vehicle that has collided with a building on High Lees Road, Halifax.
"Road closures are in place as enquiries are ongoing.”
As reported by the Courier earlier, a large police presence has been reported in Mixenden as well as the air ambulance.
We will update this story with more details as we get them.
