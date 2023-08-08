Ovenden Road in Ovenden has been closed in both directions near Athol Gardens since police were called out late last night (Monday).

They were alerted at 11.19pm that there had been a gun fired at a business premises on Ovenden Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armed police joined Calderdale police teams to respond and found damage to the property that they said “appeared to be consistent with discharge of a firearm”.

Police have taped off Ovenden Road in Ovenden, Halifax, today

No one was hurt.

Detectives investigating say their enquiries suggest the culprits may have used a vehicle to leave the area.

Officers will also be carrying out increased patrols of the area to provide reassurance to residents.

The police helicopter was called out as part of the investigations last night and a large police presence was spotted in the area.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, may have information regarding a vehicle that may have been involved or has any further information that might help with the investigation to contact police via the live chat function on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230439781.