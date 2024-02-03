Police in Ovenden: Arson arrest after house fire that shut major Halifax route last night
As reported by the Courier, a stretch of Keighley Road and also part of Nursery Lane, in Ovenden, were closed.
Police say they were called at 7.32pm with a concern for safety involving a fire at a house in Lawler Close.
A 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of arson and taken into custody.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the road closures were in place “to allow the incident to be dealt with safely”.
"Enquiries are continuing into the incident and anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at around the time stated is asked to contact Calderdale District CID on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website,” said the spokesperson.
Anyone with information can quote crime reference 13240062689.
Information can also be reported anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.