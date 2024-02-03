Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As reported by the Courier, a stretch of Keighley Road and also part of Nursery Lane, in Ovenden, were closed.

Police say they were called at 7.32pm with a concern for safety involving a fire at a house in Lawler Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of arson and taken into custody.

Police were called to Lawler Close in Ovenden, Halifax, last night

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the road closures were in place “to allow the incident to be dealt with safely”.

"Enquiries are continuing into the incident and anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at around the time stated is asked to contact Calderdale District CID on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website,” said the spokesperson.

Anyone with information can quote crime reference 13240062689.