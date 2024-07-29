Police in Ovenden: Police helicopter spotted and large police presence in part of Halifax today

By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Jul 2024, 14:11 BST
A police helicopter was spotted over Halifax today as police arrested a wanted man.

A large police presence and the helicopter were reported in Ovenden this morning.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has told the Courier that a wanted man was arrested in the area.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101.

Police were in Ovenden this morning

They can also contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/

Information can be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.