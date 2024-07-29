Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police helicopter was spotted over Halifax today as police arrested a wanted man.

A large police presence and the helicopter were reported in Ovenden this morning.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has told the Courier that a wanted man was arrested in the area.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101.

Police were in Ovenden this morning

They can also contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/