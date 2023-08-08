News you can trust since 1853
Police in Ovenden: Police seal off Halifax street and helicopter spotted after incident late last night

Police have taped off a street in part of Halifax after an incident last night.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Aug 2023, 07:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 07:29 BST

Ovenden Road in Ovenden is closed near Athol Gardens this morning (Tuesday) and diversions are in place.

Several police vehicles were reported in the area last night and the police helicopter was also out circling overhead.

We will update this story with more details as we get them.