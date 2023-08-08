News you can trust since 1853
Police in Ovenden: Video shows convoy of police cars in Halifax last night in same area where road taped off

A convey of police cars was spotted in part of Halifax last night in the same area where a road has been taped off.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read

Three marked police cars and another unmarked vehicle can be seen turning into a side street in Ovenden.

The footage as filmed late last night (Monday), around the same time of an incident which has caused Ovenden Road to be closed in both directions by Athol Gardens.

There was a large police presence reported in Ovenden and the police helicopter was also spotted circling overhead.

Ovenden Road was still shut this morning.