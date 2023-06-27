News you can trust since 1853
Police in Queensbury today: Police cordon off street near Halifax where man is refusing to leave a house

Police have cordoned off a street in Queensbury this afternoon where a man is refusing to leave a house.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read

Officers, understood to have been called some time after 2pm, are reported to have been joined by firefighters and paramedics at the house on Brighouse Road.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are currently outside an address on Brighouse Road, Queensbury, where a man is refusing to leave the address.

"Officers are at the scene working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

Police are in attendancePolice are in attendance
"This is an isolated incident.”

