Police in Queensbury update: Man arrested and charged after police tape off street near Halifax
Police have arrested a man in connection with an incident in Queensbury that saw a road shut for several hours.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 09:28 BST
Officers were joined by firefighters and paramedics at Brighouse Road on Tuesday where they said a man was refusing to leave a house.
Mohammed Hadji, 52 of Brighouse Road, has been charged with a public order offence.
He is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates on July 19.