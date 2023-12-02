Armed police were called to a Halifax street this morning looking for a man after an attack.

A team raided a house on First Avenue, off Free School Lane, at 2.50am today (Saturday).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said they were making “arrest enquiries” as part of an investigation into an serious assault in Halifax on November 21.

The person they were looking for was not found at the house.

As reported by the Courier, police have been on the street since the raid, which has left a door off its hinges. They have been searching the house and are still there this lunchtime.

Several police vehicles including a crime scene investigation van have been spotted.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 2.50am today, armed officers carried out arrest enquiries at an address in First Avenue, Halifax, as part of an ongoing investigation into an incident in Halifax on November 21 where a man was assaulted and seriously injured.

"The suspect was not located and enquiries are continuing.

"A scene was put in place while a search of the property was carried out.”

Anyone with information that might help police with their investigation should call police on 111.

Information can also be passed on by visiting the West Yorkshire Police website and using the live chat.